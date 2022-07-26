Bengal records about 1,094 cases, at least 7 deaths in a day

kolkata: Single-day Covid infection in the state on Monday dropped to 1,094 while the positivity rate increased by 0.24 per cent.



State on Sunday had registered 1,817 new positive cases. On Saturday the figure stood at 1,844. The state registered at 2,237 on Friday while it stood at 2,486 cases on Thursday.

It is the fifth day since July 6 that the number of positive Covid cases has remained 2,000 and first time since then it remained low for three consecutive days. The number of positive cases has dropped although the number of deaths has climbed up. From six on Sunday, the figure now stands at 7 deaths in a day on Monday. The data over the past couple of days have kept fluctuating. Around 21, 327 people have so far died of Covid in Bengal till July 25. The fatality rate stays at 1.02 per cent.

The Covid positivity rate has gone up to 12.65 per cent from what stood at 12.41 per cent on Sunday. Around 8,645 samples were tested in the state on Monday against 14,646 samples tested on Sunday. State has carried out 25,905,248 sample tests till date. According to the Health department figure, Bengal has so far seen a total 20,86,483 Covid cases out of which 20,42,499 people have recovered, keeping the recovery rate at 97.89 per cent.

The number of people undergoing treatment at hospitals with Covid infection has further dropped to 526 on Monday. The number of people in home isolation has also come down to 22,131 on Monday compared to 23,897 patients on Saturday. There are none in safe homes yet. Bengal has so far administered over 72,37,486 booster doses cumulatively on the people till Monday. Around 7,28,21,740 people received the first dose so far while 6,41,97,467 people received the second dose of Covid vaccine. Around 37, 267 doses have been administered across the state in the past 24 hours.