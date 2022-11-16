Bengal records 827 fresh dengue cases

kolkata/darjeeling: As many as 827 new dengue cases have been detected across the state on Tuesday. Around 6,238 dengue tests were performed in the past 24 hours.

Entomological survey carried out by the state health department reveals that discarded materials and unused containers kept in the open are the major risk and more than 50 per cent of the mosquito breeding sites are situated in these places.

A senior official of the health department said that responsible behaviour of the citizens can check the impact of dengue.

Around 594 new dengue cases were reported across the state on Monday while 3,726 tests were performed that day.

Incidentally, Mallika Das (24), a resident of Barasat died of dengue at Beliaghata ID Hospital on Monday night. She was initially admitted to a private hospital. She was shifted to the Beliaghata ID hospital as her condition deteriorated. She was put under ventilation support. She died of dengue shock syndrome.

A day before, another woman died at Beliaghata ID Hospital due to dengue.

The Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has constituted ward committees to monitor vector borne diseases round the year. Garbage has to be dumped in vats by 6pm for timely collection. After 6pm no dumping will be allowed till morning.

"For proper and effective monitoring, ward committees have been constituted in all 47 wards of the SMC. These committees backed by health workers will keep tabs on vector borne disease round the year. House to house surveys will be conducted. The public will also be sensitized" stated Gautam Deb, Mayor, SMC .