Bengal records 826 cases; recovery rate stands at 98.11%

kolkata/balurghat: The number of single-day Covid infections has gone up to 826 on Wednesday from 729 on Tuesday.



The number of single-day fatalities also went up to 10 on Wednesday from 9 on Tuesday.

Anout 18,180 people have so far died of Covid across the state. The total tally of COVID-19 infected cases reached 15,30,850. Around 15,01,925 patients have already been released from the hospitals as they recovered.

As many as 838 people were discharged from different hospitals on Wednesday. The recovery rate has reached 98.11 per cent whereas the fatality rate remains at 1.19 percent.

The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested remained at 1.57 on Wednesday whereas the percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State remains at 3.56.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will attend the meeting of Global Advisory Board for COVID Response Policy on Thursday to discuss issues starting from Covid third wave to restrictions. This comes when the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare wrote to all states urging to continue with the set restrictions till the festive season.

Bengal has so far carried out 1,59,03,319 Covid sample tests out of which around 52,481 tests were done in the past 24 hours. In the past 24 hours, around 77 new cases were reported from Kolkata, a little jump from Tuesday's figure of 59. North 24-Parganas saw 116 new cases on Wednesday while on Tuesday the figure stood at 86. North 24-Parganas daily infection is the highest daily case by any district.

Darjeeling has seen 64 fresh cases on Wednesday while Coochbehar reported 47 new cases and Jalpaiguri 37. Hooghly has seen 51 new cases, South 24-Parganas 56 and Howrah 41.

North 24-Parganas has registered 4 deaths in the past 24 hours while Kolkata and South 24-Parganas have registered 1 death each on Wednesday. Bankura has registered 1 death while Nadia has seen 2 deaths and Kalimpong 1.

The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 4,976 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 4,573 people so far.Health department has so far addressed 20,71,195 general queries so far out of which 2,643 queries were addressed in the past 24 hours.

Telemedicine consultations have been given to 1,411 people on Wednesday and around 8,29,920 people have so far received telemedicine consultations till date. Around 585 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,07,729 till Wednesday.

Meanwhile, South Dinajpur district Health department has started tele-medicine services to enable patients to consult doctors for medical aid through video-calling instead of visiting hospitals or clinics.

"The district Health department has started the tele-medicine services in 59 health sub-centres of the district. The people living in rural areas will be benefitted from the new service. The doctors will attend the calls from the two centres of the district," said a Health official.