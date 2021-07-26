Bengal records 806 new cases; 9 fatalities in past 24 hours

KOLKATA: Single-day Covid infection in Bengal jumped up to 806 on Sunday whereas on Saturday number stood at 730. Covid infection curve in Bengal has been fluctuating in the past couple of days. The state had seen the lowest daily infection at 666 on July 19 after a gap of 3 months then the graph started rising.



The total tally of infected people on Sunday has reached 15,23,639. Out of this, as many as 14,93,770 patients have already been released from the hospitals. As many as 892 people were discharged from different hospitals on Sunday after they recovered. The recovery rate has reached 98.04 percent whereas the fatality rate still remains at 1.19 percent.

The number of single day fatalities jumped to 9 on Sunday from what it stood at 8 on Saturday. As many as 18,073 people have so far died of Covid in the state. The number of active cases on Sunday has gone down to 11,796 on Sunday from 11,891 on Saturday. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested remained at 1.61 on Sunday. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 3.88.

Kolkata and North 24-Parganas each have registered 1 Covid death on Sunday. Hooghly has seen 3 deaths, East Burdwan 1, Nadia 2 and Darjeeling 1. North 24-Parganas in the past 24 hours has registered 87 fresh cases on Sunday while Kolkata has seen 55. South 24-Parganas has seen 49 new Covid cases, Hooghly 43 and Howrah 38. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far remained at 4,966 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 4,555 people so far.

Around 203 dedicated hospitals have been operating in the state currently out of which 196 are government owned. The number of earmarked beds stands at 23,947 on Sunday. As many as 2,861 ICU/HDU beds are operational across the state. Health department has so far done 4,01,484 tele-psychological counselling in the state.

Around 677 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours. Health department has so far addressed 20,43,363 general queries so far out of which 2,885 queries were addressed in the past 24 hours. Telemedicine consultations have been given to 1,655 people on Sunday and around 8,14,191 people have so far received telemedicine consultations till date.

The number of confirmed deaths due to mucormycosis in Bengal stands at 19 while 43 others who have died are still among the suspected cases. No new confirmed mucormycosis case was reported from the state, says the health bulletin on Saturday.

The total number of mucormycosis infected confirmed cases remained 85 in the state till Saturday. The total number of suspected cases stood 180 in the state so far.