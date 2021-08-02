Bengal records 701 cases; at least 13 fatalities in a day

kolkata: Bengal saw a single-day rise of 701 coronavirus infections on Sunday taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 15,28,720 so far while active cases stood at 10,974. The number of single day fatalities on Sunday stood at 13.



Around 14,99,597 patients have already been released from the hospitals as they recovered. As many as 827 people were discharged from different hospitals on Sunday. The recovery rate has reached 98.09 percent whereas the fatality rate remains at 1.19 percent for the past few days. Bengal has so far carried out 1,57,74,091 Covid sample tests out of which around 43,617 tests were done in the past 24 hours.

As many as 18,149 people have so far died of Covid in the state. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested remained at 1.61 on Sunday whereas the percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State remains at 4.00.

In the past 24 hours, around 60 new cases were reported from Kolkata while North 24-Parganas has seen 93 new cases. This is the highest daily infection by any district. Darjeeling has seen 64 fresh cases on Sunday while Coochbehar reported 37 new cases and Jalpaiguri 44. Hooghly has seen 43 new cases, South 24-Parganas 46 and Howrah 35.

Kolkata has registered 1 Covid death on Sunday while North 24-Parganas has seen 3. South 24-Parganas has seen no death while Howrah has

registered 2, East Burdwan 1, East Midnapore2, West

Midnapore has seen 1 death and Nadia 3. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 4,974 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 4,568 people so far.

Bengal has cumulatively administered over 2.98 crore doses till now out of which 1,39,028 doses have been applied on Monday. On Saturday around 3.65 people received vaccines. In the special category vaccine group aged between 18-45, around 59,12,907 doses have been administered so far. Around 2,98,01,167 doses have been cumulatively administered in Bengal so far.

Around 603 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,05,925 till Sunday.

The Health department has so far addressed 20,63,103 general queries so far out of which 2,705 queries were addressed in the past 24 hours. Telemedicine consultations have been given to 1,506 people on Sunday and around 8,25,410 people have so far received telemedicine consultations till date.

Around 203 dedicated hospitals have been operating in the state currently out of which 196 are government owned. The number of earmarked beds stands at 23,947 on Sunday.