Bengal records 69 cases, at least one death in past 24 hrs

KOLKATA: One Covid death has been reported in the state on Sunday while daily infected cases remained at 69. No Covid death was reported in the state on Saturday. Single day Covid infected cases were reported at 71 on Saturday. The daily infection has slightly gone down for the two consecutive days from what stood at 106 on Friday. The figure stood at 98 on Thursday, 114 on Wednesday and 68 on Tuesday. Bengal saw the lowest daily Covid infected cases on March 6 as the number dropped to 50.



Two Covid deaths have been reported in Bengal on Friday. The figure stood the same on Thursday. One Covid death was reported in Bengal on last Wednesday. The figure stood at 1 on Tuesday.

State witnessed zero fatalities on Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday last week.The recovery rate in Bengal was registered at 98.88 percent on Sunday. It stood at 98.87 percent on Saturday.

The fatality rate stands at 1.05 percent on Sunday, unchanged from Saturday's figure.

