Bengal records 65 new cases, 2 deaths in a day

kolkata: State has seen a slight rise in daily infection on Wednesday as 65 fresh cases have been reported while on Tuesday the state saw 43 new cases.



On Monday, the state saw the lowest daily Covid infected cases in the past two years as the number dropped to 35.

The total infected cases in the state has so far reached 20,16,581 out of which 19,94,182 have been recovered so far.

Two Covid deaths have been reported in the state on Wednesday. One death was reported on Tuesday.

The figure remained the same on Monday and Sunday as well. No Covid death was reported in the state

on Saturday.

Single day Covid infected cases were reported at 71 on Saturday last week. Two Covid deaths have been reported in Bengal on Friday.

State witnessed zero fatalities on Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday last week.

The recovery rate in Bengal was registered at 98.89 per cent on Wednesday unchanged from Tuesday's figure. It stood at 98.88 per cent on Monday.

The fatality rate stands at 1.05 per cent on Wednesday , unchanged from Tuesday's figure. The number of daily sample tests was recorded at 19,204 on Wednesday.

State has so far carried out 2,55,44,882 sample tests

till Wednesday.

Around 21,191 Covid deaths have been reported in the state so far.

Bengal has been witnessing a positivity rate below 1 per cent for the 27 consecutive days since the outbreak of Covid in March 2020.

State on Wednesday registered the positivity rate at 0.34 per cent from what stood at 0.22 per cent. The figure stood at 0.29 percent on Monday.

Around 1,191 patients are undergoing treatment at home isolation on Wednesday while 89 patients are in hospitals. No patients are in Safe Homes.

Around 94,678 doses were administered in the past

24 hours.