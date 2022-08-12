Bengal records 472 Covid cases in past 24 hrs

KOLKATA: Single-day Covid infection in Bengal slightly dropped on Friday with 472 cases being detected. Daily cases stood at 598 on Thursday. The daily figure stood at 519 on Wednesday. Covid positivity rate has further gone down in the past 24 hours with the figure standing at 4.80 per cent. State registered the positivity rate at 5.02 per cent on Thursday.



The daily figure in Bengal dropped significantly in the past two weeks. The figure remained nearly around 1000 last week. The number of daily cases in Bengal stood above 700 towards the end of last week but the number has gone below 500 this week. The daily figure in the state remained over 2,200 about two weeks ago.

Around 775 patients have recovered from Covid in the past 24 hours.

Recovery rate touched 98.69 per cent on Friday. State registered three Covid deaths on Friday while on Thursday the number of fatalities stood at four. On Wednesday the figure stood at five.

State so far registered 21,01,547 Covid cases out of which 20,73,998 people have recovered. Around 21,417 people have so far died of Covid in Bengal till August 12.