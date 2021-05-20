Bengal records 19,006 fresh Covid cases in past 24 hours

KOLKATA: Single-day Covid infected cases dropped to 19,006 on Wednesday from 19,428 on Tuesday. The total infected tally reached 11,90,867 on Wednesday. The number of fatalities registered each day is still a matter of concern for the health officials. About 157 people died in Bengal in the past 24 hours. The number of fatalities stood at 145 on Tuesday. At least 13,733 people have so far died of Covid in the state.



About 10,45,643 patients have already been released from the hospitals. As many as 19,151 patients have been discharged in the past 24 hours. The Covid recovery rate on Wednesday stood at 87.81 per cent. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested stands at 10.23. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State reached 40.34 on Wednesday.

Kolkata registered 31 deaths on Wednesday while North 24-Parganas has registered 48 deaths. South 24-Parganas has reported 13 deaths on Wednesday, Howrah 18, Hooghly 4, West Burdwan 2, East Burdwan 1, East Midnapore 1, West Midnapore 4, Bankura 5, Purulia 2, Birbhum 5, Nadia 3, Murshidabad 5, Malda 1, South Dinajpur 1, North Dinajpur 4, Jalpaiguri 5, Darjeeling 4.

Kolkata in the past 24 hours has registered 3,618 fresh cases and North 24-Parganas 4,177. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 4,035 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 3,413 people so far. The tally of infected patients in Kolkata has gone up to 2,65,376 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 2,54,630.

South 24-Parganas has registered 1,160 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-Parganas has gone up to 73,158.

Howrah and Hooghly have so far registered 1,243 and 668 deaths respectively and total infected cases in these two districts are 72,263 and 61,620 respectively.

There are as many as 2,711 ICU/HDU beds functional in Covid hospitals. Around 1,298 ventilators are functioning in Covid hospitals.

The total number of earmarked Covid beds stood at 20,394 on Wednesday. Around 224 dedicated Covid hospitals have been opened out of which 183 are run by the state government. There are 114 testing labs functional in the state so far while another one is waiting for permission.

In another development chaos broke out at the KPC Medical College and Hospital where some miscreants beat up the security staff members of the hospital. A security person received head injuries in the incident.

A mob went on rampage ransacking two ambulances and a hearse. A specific complaint has been lodged at Jadavpur police station.

Hospital authorities suspect that some ambulance drivers might have been involved in the black marketing of oxygen flowmeters.

A probe has been initiated. State government has requisitioned the KPC Medical College for Covid treatment.