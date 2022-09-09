'Bengal recorded highest success rate in AITT, another feather in cap'

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday congratulated the candidates who cracked All India Trade Test (AITT), taking pride in the fact that the state registered 97.8 per cent success rate against the national average of 88.7 per cent.



Banerjee said the tests were conducted in 76 exam centres of the state.

"Another feather added to Bengal's cap of achievements. West Bengal has the best pass-out rate in All India Trade Test (AITT) among all Indian States having more than 10,000 candidates. WB's pass-out rate is 97.8 per cent against national average of 88.7 per cent," Banerjee said on Twitter.

"I congratulate all the successful candidates.

Let us ensure that Bengal progresses unhindered," she added.

While speaking at the Teachers' Day programme on Monday, Banerjee had said that the state is number one in skill development and several ITIs and polytechnics have been set up by her government in the last 11 years.

"We have created a portal to connect those undertaking training to the recruiters. Imagine, you are learning to drive and once your driving licence is issued, a company offers you a job. In the next 15 days, I will provide job letters to 30,000 young boys and girls after they are hired through these skill development programmes," she had said.

All India Trade Tests (AITT) is conducted by the Directorate General of Training under the aegis of National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) for its various schemes. The exam was held in August.