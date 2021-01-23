Bengal ready to start vaccination of over 11 lakh frontline workers

Kolkata: The Bengal government is ready to start vaccination of more than 11 lakh frontline workers which include police personnel, employees of the disaster management department, civic bodies, DM office staff, conservancy workers and many others who are involved in the fight against Covid.



Sources in the health department said the vaccination process for these frontline workers would be started soon. The State government has been awaiting for the clearance from the Union Health Ministry. The Health department has prepared a detailed data containing the details of the potential recipients of the vaccine.

Incidentally, around 1.6 lakh doses of Covaxin arrived in the city on Friday. This is the first consignment of Covaxin in Bengal. Around 24 boxes containing the vaccine were taken to the Central Health and Family Welfare store at Bagbazar amid tight

security.

Green corridors had been set up between the Calcutta Airport and the Bagbazar center. According to health department sources, around 5,648 vials of vaccines have come to the city. The health department officials are not sure on whom the Covaxin would be administered. The State Health department has been waiting for the instruction from the Union Health Ministry in this regard.

It may be mentioned here that Bengal has already received 14 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine. The vaccination drive has been going on across the state in full swing. Highly placed sources in the Health department said the Covaxin may be applied on the frontline workers in the next phase.

This is only because 14 lakh doses of Covishield is enough for the health workers, who have been listed as the vaccine recipient in the first phase. The Health Department had prepared a list of nearly 7 lakh health workers for the first phase of vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, Covid vaccination was successfully done for the 6th day on January 22, at 351 sites across the State. 30517 persons were vaccinated against the target of 35,100 (87 per cent).

The portal issue were there off and on throughout the day. Total11 AEFI cases reported today - mostly minor like pain in injection site, dizziness, vertigo, nausea etc. One of them is admitted at Jashidanga RH for observation as she was hypertensive. Cumulatively, 84,505 persons have been vaccinated in 6 days i.e. 71 per cent of the target of 1,18,372 which is reasonably good.

All the AEFI cases reported so far are doing well. Pinky Sur, the AEFI admitted in NRS Medical college was discharged on Thursday.