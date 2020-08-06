Bengal ranks lowest amongst all major states on doctors' deaths: Data

Kolkata: The number of doctors who died of Covid so far in Bengal is much lower compared to the figure in most of the other states.



Tamil Nadu has so far reported the highest number of doctors' deaths followed by Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Bengal ranks lowest among all major states on doctors' death. According to data collected from the sources in the Indian Medical Association (IMA), around 175 doctors have so far died of Covid across the country. Bengal has lost 8 doctors who had succumbed to the deadly Coronavirus while extending health services to the patients at different health establishments.

Bengal's name has been featured lower in the list of state wise doctors' deaths. Tamil Nadu has registered the death of around 43 followed by Maharashtra with 23 and Gujarat 20.

Around 15 doctors have died due to Covid in Bihar so far while Delhi and Karnataka both have lost 12 doctors in their battle against Covid. Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have seen the death of 11 doctors. It shows that the major states are ahead of Bengal when it comes to the death of doctors. There are however few states which rank below Bengal. Madhya Pradesh has lost 6, Telangana 5, Assam 2, Chandigarh 2 and Haryana, Meghalaya, Odisha, Pondicherry, Jammu and Kashmir 1 each. The Bengal government following the instruction of the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had given utmost priority to the security of the doctors, nurses and health workers in the state. Banerjee herself had visited various medical colleges in the city to boost the morale of the people who are fighting Covid from the front line.

The state Health department has taken all necessary arrangements to provide adequate PPE and other equipment to the doctors, nurses, health workers who are directly involved in the treatment of Covid infected patients in various government hospitals.

The Health department has already distributed nearly 20 lakh PPE, N95 masks nearly 14 lakh, 18 lakh reusable and 48 lakh disposable masks, 37 lakh gloves and 2.3 lakh liter sanitisers in various hospitals.

As the doctors and health workers are more exposed to the infection, various doctors' organizations including IMA have placed certain demands before the state government.

The senior members of the organizations met the Chief Minister Banerjee on a number of occasions. Banerjee had announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to next kin of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for those who have been infected. The government is also providing a badge and certificate to the all frontline workers.

The list of the infected frontline workers in Bengal includes policemen, health workers, nurses, doctors and other government employees.