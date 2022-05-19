Bengal ranks 4th for highest employability in India: Report

Kolkata: West Bengal ranked 4th for highest employability, according to India Skills Report 2022.



The state has scored an overall 63.8 per cent availability of highly employable youth resources in the WNET (Wheebox National Employability Test).

The state tops the list for skills available in English and features in the top 10 states for numerical reasoning, computer skills as well as critical thinking.

The India Skills Report has credited state-run initiatives in Bengal's stunning improvement in increasing employability.

The state-run Paschim Banga Society for Skill Development is focused on providing education and training for skill development in the region. Another scheme, Utkarsh Bangla initiated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee aims to train 6 to 8 lakh candidates each year. With Rs 1,106 crore sanctioned for skilling in the state during 2020, the results have emerged with a stunning improvement in the overall youth employability, the report states.

Additionally, state-run initiatives have managed to place over 3 lakh candidates through Skill India Mission in Bengal.

West Bengal gathers a GDP of Rs 12.54 lakh crore on average annually with a massive 12.58 per cent contribution to the national GDP over the past 4 years consistently.

Bengal also tops the list for percentage of users with a computer at home, which will be a positive influence as the state adopts more IT infrastructural development activities.,

However, Bengal did not appear in the top 10 states with availability of talent in various age groups from 18-29.

Instead, Kolkata has a high percentage of male and female employable resources that can be leveraged.