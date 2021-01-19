Bengal polls: Shiv Sena to field over 100 candidates

Kolkata: Shiv Sena will field candidates in 100 plus seats in the 2021 Assembly elections in Bengal.

Ashok Sarkar, president of the state unit of the party said: "We will field 100 candidates across the state. We are yet to take any decision on the candidates as well as the constituencies and work is on in the matter."

It was learnt that Shiv Sena will field its candidates in the areas dominated by the Hindus. Asked whether they will put BJP in trouble Sarkar said: "BJP is Trinamool Congress' B team. BJP has never worked to uphold the genuine sentiments of the Hindus and they never tried to fulfill people's demand."

This is for the first time that Shiv Sena is going to nominate candidates in 100 seats in the Assembly election. "We know the Hindus are behind us and will support our candidates," Sarkar said.

This is also for the first time when AIMIM is going to field its candidates in the Assembly polls to divide the Muslim vote which is around 30 per cent. Though majority of the AIMIM leaders of Bengal unit have joined Trinamool Congress, Asaduddin Owaisi, founder of AIMIM came to

Bengal and held a meeting with one of descendents of Furfuri Sharif.