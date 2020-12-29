Bengal performed much better than BJP-ruled states in MGNREGA: TMC

Kolkata: When it comes to implementation of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), the state minister for Panchayats and Rural Development department Subrata Mukherjee claimed that Bengal had performed better than some BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Gujarat during 2020-21 fiscal.



In fact, as the minister claimed on Monday, the successful implementation of 100 days work under MGNREGA helped in improving the rural economy in the state.

"In Bengal, 32 crore man days had been generated in the current financial period followed by 31 crore in Uttar Pradesh, 25 crore in Madhya Pradesh, 11 crore in Karnataka and only 4 crore in Gujarat," he said.

While addressing a press conference at Trinamool Bhavan, he said the budget of Panchayats and Rural Development department had

gone up to Rs 20,786 crore in 2020- 21.

Mukherjee said in the past 7 and a half years about Rs 42, 126 crore had been spent on 100 days work, resulting in more than 191 crore working days. "Many migrant workers who came back due to the nationwide lock down were given jobs under MGNREGA. Also, the 100 days workers had played important roles in various projects which

were taken up after Amphan," he maintained.

In the current fiscal, 46 lakh women were provided employment under MGNREGA against 35 lakh in UP, 37 lakh in MP, 2 lakh in Karnataka and 8 lakh in Gujarat. The SC families which completed 100 days work in the current financial year is 96, 700 in Bengal against 57,300 in UP, 15, 900 in MP, 4700 in Karnataka and 500 in Gujarat. Bengal spent Rs 8, 452 crore in 100 days work in 2020- 21 while UP spent Rs 8,895 crore, MP spent 6,233 crore, Karnataka spent Rs 4,208 crore and Gujarat spent Rs 1,023 crore.

Mukherjee alleged that in Banaskantha and Sabarkantha districts of Gujarat several complaints regarding misappropriation of funds relating to MGNREGA were reported. "To loot MGNREGA funds fake MGNREGA job cards and entries in the muster roll containing names of dead people, forest officer, government employees, police constable and their parents, employees working in the private sector, school going children and even prisoners serving punishment term were found,"he claimed, demanding a probe into the matter.

He said under the Narendra Modi-led government the average work days per person had been anything between 45 and 50 out of 100 days in the past 5 years.

The minister demanded that 100 days of work should be ensured. He further demanded that the wages should be cleared within 15 days of work.