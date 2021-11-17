Bengal passes resolution against Centre's move to extend BSF jurisdiction

Kolkata: The state Legislative Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution demanding the withdrawal of the Centre's decision of extending the territorial jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) from 15 km to 50 km along the international border.



The resolution was passed with 112 Trinamool Congress MLAs voting in its favour while 63 BJP MLAs voted against it. Trinamool Congress claimed the move is to bag political mileage with the Parliamentary elections scheduled to be held in 2024.

The resolution was moved by Parliamentary Affairs minister Partha Chatterjee under rule 169 of conduct of the business of the House considering that the Home Ministry's decision to increase the jurisdiction of the BSF would adversely affect the country's federal structure when the law and order is a state subject and the decision is exceeding the BSF Act's provision.

The House turned stormy when Trinamool Congress vehemently criticised the Centre for extending the jurisdiction of BSF when law and order is a state subject.

Speaking in favour of the resolution, MLA from Cooch Behar Udayan Guha raised his voice against the atrocities on women by the BSF allegedly in the bordering areas in the name of border security. He said in the Assembly: "A man was made to squat as punishment in front of his small son. A child can never be patriotic if he finds his mother being inappropriately touched under the garb of frisking by the BSF."

Accusing the BSF, he also mentioned an incident in which a 13-year-old girl's body was hanged on a fence. He also said in Bengal the BSF's jurisdiction has been increased from 15 km to 50 km when it has been reduced to 50 km from 80 km in BJP-ruled Gujarat.

The House turned stormy soon after Guha's statement with BJP MLAs protesting against the same stating that it is an insult to a decorated force.

Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay expressed his annoyance and asked the legislators to ensure maintenance of protocol in the House.

Demanding withdrawal of the Centre's decision, Trinamool Congress MLA Tapas Roy said in the House that the move is against the country's federal structure and it would also jeopardise the coordination between the BSF and state police. "We will not let it happen even if we have to give our last drop of blood. Now BSF and BJP have become synonymous. They are trying to get more areas in Bengal under their control with an eye on the 2024 elections when it has failed to do it democratically in the 2021 Assembly elections. The decision to extend the jurisdiction would not have been taken if BJP had got more than 200 seats, as they had wished in the 2021 Assembly polls," Roy added.

Addressing the House after a discussion on the resolution, Chatterjee said: "We are not against the BSF. We have raised our voice against those whose acts are unconstitutional. I would like to say that the Centre's decision for Bengal, Assam and Punjab is one-sided. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to the Prime Minister in this regard but the Centre has not sent any reply. I would like to say that the BSF's task is to ensure border security. If they cannot do it when 15 km along the international border is under their jurisdiction, my question is can they do the same from 16th km if their jurisdiction gets extended to 50 km?"

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said he wants the jurisdiction to be increased to 80 km instead of 50 km.