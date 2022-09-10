'Bengal on growth trajectory, maintaining all fiscal obligations'

kolkata: State Industry and Commerce minister Shashi Panja on Friday emphasised on the political and financial stability in the state and urged the entrepreneurs to continue to have faith and belief in the state government.



She made it clear that the state is properly maintaining its fiscal responsibility and is working within the aegis of financial prudence of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) framework.

"Our public debt to GSDP ratio has come down by 1.6 per cent. There is still a debt overhang but we are successfully meeting the repayment obligations and the parameters are well within the financial prudence of FRBM framework," Panja said.

Speaking at an interactive session organised by the Merchants' Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) she asserted that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wants employment generation and large industries for the welfare of the state.

"This government has come back with a thumping majority for the third time and this is the sign of stability. We have washed our hands of bandhs in the state," she maintained.

When questioned about Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's comment regarding tossing the inflation ball upon the states, Panja said: "The Centre had earned huge amounts from fuel taxes during Covid period without doing anything about the fuel price, but Bengal had reduced the price by Re 1. The Centre should clear the dues of the state before they indulge in such a blame game. When some good things happen, they (the Centre) take the credit otherwise they pass the buck upon the states."

The state has not received its full dues regarding MGNREGA and Awas Yojana (Housing scheme) etc, Panja said.

She added that GST was implemented in haste and there were many loopholes which have been evident from the fact that there have been umpteen amendments.

She conveyed to the industrialists that the government was keen on listening to the issues to iron out the problems but discouraged them from seeking "incentives" considering that there are many favourable factors including climate, location, huge consumer base, plentiful water and electricity, skilled workforce in Bengal with access to neighbouring states and North-East.

She mentioned that the coal mine in Deocha Pachami and the deep seaport at Tajpur are two major projects coming up in the state. She urged the industrialists who are successfully carrying out their business ventures in the state to act as its Goodwill Ambassadors when they travel to other states or overseas.

Lalit Beriwala, Senior Vice-President, MCCI, requested the minister to look into the tariff issues of the power-intensive industries, especially the steel sector.