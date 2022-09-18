Bengal observes Int'l Coastal Clean up Day

Kolkata: For the first time International Coastal Clean up Day was observed in two sea beaches of Bengal for creating awareness among common people and tourists for keeping the sea beaches clean.



"The central government had written to us to commemorate the occasion at the sea beaches that have maximum tourist inflow. The Digha beach at East Midnapore and Bakkhali in South 24-Parganas were chosen for the clean up drive," Milan Mondal, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), South 24-Parganas

said.

School children, NCC, Coast Guard and people's representatives, including administrative officials, held a rally on the beach and then held a discussion about the importance of keeping the beaches

clean.

Following this, all joined to clean up the beach covering an area of nearly 2 km.

The shop owners and tourists also joined the initiative.