Bengal mulls to ban use of plastic below 75 micron

Kolkata: The state government mulls to ban the use of plastic below 75 micron to bring an end to the menace of water logging in the urban areas during monsoon.



The new norms would be implemented from October 1.

All the districts and civic authorities have been informed in this regard.

Strict steps would be taken in case anyone is found using plastic bags or other plastic goods of below 75 micron.

The local civic bodies have been directed to ensure implementation of the same.

The state government is also mulling to impose a fine of Rs 2000 if anyone is found violating the new set of norms in terms of use of plastic.

It needs a mention that earlier the restrictions on the use of plastic below 50 micron.

The move has been taken after it was noticed that plastics below 75 micron is choking the sewerage system that leads to heavy inundation of water in the urban areas during the monsoon.

With incessant rainfall since September 14, with a gap of a couple of days in between, the urban parts of the state witnessed logging of water.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation's constant efforts in overhauling the drainage infrastructure in the city has paid dividends with most of the accumulated water draining out from the roads, lanes and bylanes in the city in just a day even after the city experienced an average of 150 mm rainfall - the highest in the past 13 years - in a day last week.

The state government is now of the opinion to ensure that the water recedes faster without and people do not face any inconvenience.

The step of imposing restriction on the use of plastic below 75 micron would also heavily benefit the congested urban areas including Howrah, Asansol and Durgapur.