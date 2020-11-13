Bengal logs record recovery of 4,453 COVID patients

Kolkata: West Bengal on Thursday reported the highest single-day recovery of 4,453 COVID-19 patients, taking the total number of cured people to 3,81,149, the health department said in a bulletin.



The discharge rate is now 90.57 per cent.

The death toll rose to 7,506 after 54 more people succumbed to the disease.

The bulletin said that 3,856 people tested positive for the infection during the day, pushing the tally to 4,20,840.

The number of active cases currently is 32,185.

Kolkata registered 17 fresh deaths while North 24 Parganas district recorded 11, the bulletin said. The remaining casualties were reported from several other districts.

In the last 24 hours, 44,365 samples were tested for the virus in the state, taking the total number of such tests to 50,91,700.