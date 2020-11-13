Bengal logs record recovery of 4,453 Covid-19 patients

Kolkata: Bengal has recorded the highest number of releases in Covid patients on Thursday with the figure going up to 4,453.



With this, the Bengal registers the rise in the number of releases for the 13 consecutive days. The number of new releases on Wednesday stood at 4,431. The number of new infected cases has also gone down in the past 24 hours as around 3,856 cases were found on Thursday. The figure has gone down from what remained at 3,872 on Wednesday. The recovery rate in the state has reached 90.57 per cent on Thursday higher than Wednesday's figure of 90.34.

As many as 3,81,149 Covid patients in Bengal have recovered from the disease so far out of the total infected patients of around 4,20,840. The state has so far carried out 50,91,700 Covid tests so far out of which 44,365 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested stands at 8.27 per cent on Thursday.

Bengal has registered 54 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 7,506. Kolkata has witnessed 865 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 17 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 91,636.

North 24-parganas saw 859 new infected patients in the past 24 hours while the total number of cases in the district so far reached 86,384. North 24-Parganas has seen 11 deaths in the past 24 hours. Howrah has so far seen a total 27,990 Covid cases so far out of which 191 have been affected in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 231 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 27,676. Hooghly has witnessed 261 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 20,976. Darjeeling has registered 139 new cases on Thursday and the total tally has gone up to 13,119.

Nadia has witnessed 179 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 14,494.

The state government has so far set up 95 testing labs across Bengal. The total number of hospitals dedicated for treating Covid has gone up to 101.

The total number of earmarked Covid beds stands at 13,508 and CCU/HDU beds 1,809. The percentage occupancy in Covid beds remained at 33.61 per cent. There are 1,090 ventilators in the state.