Bengal logs record recovery of 4,431 COVID patients

Kolkata: West Bengal on Wednesday reported the highest single-day recovery of 4,431 COVID-19 patients, taking the total number of cured people to 3,76,696, the health department said in a bulletin.



The discharge rate is now 90.34 per cent.

The death toll rose to 7,452 after 49 more people succumbed to the disease.

The bulletin said that 3,872 people tested positive for the infection during the day, pushing the tally to 4,16,984.

The number of active cases was recorded at 32,836.

North 24 Parganas registered 14 new deaths followed Kolkata at 12, the bulletin said. The remaining casualties were reported from several other districts.

Out of the 49 fresh fatalities, 40 were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.

In the last 24 hours, 44,131 samples were tested for coronavirus in the state, taking the total number of such tests to 50,47,335.