Bengal logs record recovery of 4,415 Covid patients in past 24 hours

Kolkata: The number of releases in Covid patients in a single day continued to go up in Bengal for 11 consecutive days on Tuesday as the number reached 4,415.



The figure stood at 4,396 on Monday.

The number of new infected cases has also been going down. Around 3,891 patients have been infected in the past 24 hours while on Monday the figure stood at 3,907. The recovery rate in the state has also been going up as it reached 90.11 per cent higher than 89.89 recorded by the state on Monday.

As many as 3,72,265 Covid patients in Bengal have recovered from the disease so far out of the total infected patients of around 4,13,112. The state has so far carried out 50,03,204 Covid tests so far out of which 44,117 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested stands at 8.26 per cent on Tuesday.

Bengal has registered 53 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 7,403. Kolkata has witnessed 869 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 15 people died in the city in the past 24 hours.

The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 89,930.

North 24-parganas saw 844 new infected patients in the past 24 hours while the total number of cases in the district so far reached 84,705.

North 24-Parganas has seen 17 deaths in the past 24 hours. Howrah has so far seen a total 27,631 Covid cases so far out of which 144 have been affected in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 225 Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 27,208.

Hooghly has witnessed 267 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 20,450. Nadia has witnessed 210 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 14,151.