Bengal logs record recovery of 4,283 Covid patients the past 24 hours

Kolkata: The number of releases in Covid patients in a single day continues to go up in Bengal for the seventh consecutive day which appears to be a big boost to the doctors, nurses and health workers who have tirelessly been



working since the pandemic broke out.

Around 4,283 patients have been released from the hospitals on Friday which is the highest number so far.

On Thursday, around 4,187 Covid patients were

released. The recovery rate in the state reached 89.25 till Friday.

As many as 3,54,732 Covid patients in Bengal have recovered from the disease so far out of the total infected patients of around 3,97,466 till

Friday.

The number of new infections in a single day stood at 3,942 on Friday.

The state has so far carried out 48,24,327 Covid tests so far out of which 45,352 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested stands at 8.24 per cent.

Bengal has registered 55 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 7,177. Kolkata has witnessed 846 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

As many as 13 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 86,536.

North 24-parganas saw 816 new infected patients in the past 24 hours while the total number of cases in the district so far reached 81,377.

North 24-Parganas has seen 11 deaths in the past 24 hours. Howrah has so far seen a total 26,814 Covid cases so far out of which 239 have been affected in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 287 Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 26,258.

Hooghly has witnessed 248 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 19,475. Nadia has witnessed 189 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 13,352.