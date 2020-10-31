Bengal logs highest one-day recovery of 4,015 COVID patients

Kolkata: West Bengal on Friday reported the highest single-day recovery of 4,015 COVID-19 patients, taking the total number of cured people to 3,25,888, the health department said in a bulletin.

The death toll mounted to 6,784 after 59 more people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, while 3,979 fresh coronavirus cases were reported from different parts of the state, pushing the tally to 3,69,671.

The number of active cases currently is 36,999.

North 24 Parganas district recorded the highest recoveries at 913, followed by Kolkata at 905. The discharge rate was recorded at 88.16 per cent.

The metropolis and North 24 Parganas accounted for 18 fresh fatalities each while Howrah registered eight deaths.

The remaining casualties were recorded in several other districts.

Out of the 59 deaths, 50 were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, the bulletin said.

The 3,979 new coronavirus cases included 880 from Kolkata and 866 from North 24 Parganas district.

Altogether 43,774 samples were tested for COVID-19 in West Bengal since Thursday, taking the total number of such tests to 45,12,270.