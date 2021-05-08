Bengal logs highest daily spike of 19,216 Covid cases; 112 more die

KOLKATA: A record single-day spike of 19,216 Covid cases were reported across Bengal on Friday pushing further the total infection tally to 9,54,282. As many as 112 fatalities were reported across the state in the past 24 hours. Around 12,076 people have so far died of Covid in Bengal.



Incidentally, Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay on Friday held a review meeting with the health department officials and other stakeholders to assess the Covid situation in the state. During the meeting all the district administrations have been asked to give a detail of ambulance services to the Home department within 72 hours. It would feature the information of both government-run and private ambulances. The government aims to ensure that one ambulance fitted with oxygen can be deployed at each block. It would be also considered if a centralised service of ambulance can be operated. He also took a stock about the adequacy of oxygen in the government hospitals and bed situation. It was learnt that Bandyopadhyay also enquired about the supply of vaccination. As many as 17,780 patients recovered from the disease in the state in a span of 24 hours taking the total count of recoveries to 8,18,108. Covid recovery rate on Friday remained at 85.73 per cent. The number of active Covid patients stood at 1,24,098 on Friday. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested stood at 8.80.

The state has so far carried out 1,08,42,269 Covid sample tests out of which 64,551 tests were performed in the past 24 hours. Out of total 112 deaths on Friday, North 24-Parganas registered 33 deaths and Kolkata has registered 28, South 24-Parganas 5, Howrah 4, Hooghly 3, West Burdwan 2, East Burdwan 1, East Midnapore 1, West Midnapore 3, Birbhum 5, Nadia 2, Malda 6, South Dinajpur 6, North Dinajpur 3, Jalpaiguri 5, Darjeeling 4.

Kolkata in the past 24 hours has registered 3,915 fresh cases and North 24-Parganas 3,957. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 3,616. North 24-Parganas has lost 2,970 people so far. The tally of infected patients in Kolkata has gone up to 2,18,956 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 2,05,356.

South 24-Parganas has registered 970 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-Parganas has gone up 59,190.

Howrah and Hooghly have so far registered 1,156 and 583 deaths respectively and total infected cases in these two districts are 57,904 and 47,990 respectively.