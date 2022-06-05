Bengal logs first Covid death after May 29

Kolkata: The number of daily Covid infected cases in Bengal dropped to 31 on Saturday from what stood at 42 on Friday. The number of Covid cases has been fluctuating between 20-50 for the past couple of months.



The Covid positivity rate in Bengal dropped to 0.28 per cent from what stood at 0.41 per cent on Friday. The figure stood at 0.66 per cent last Tuesday from what stood at 0.49 per cent on Monday. Covid fatality rate stands at 1.05 per cent over a period of seven weeks while the recovery rate stands at 98.93 per cent. Bengal has been registering no change in the recovery rate for the past many days.

One Covid patient who was admitted at Beliaghata ID died due to Covid on Saturday. The victim, Sarena Bibi, a resident of North 24-Parganas was admitted with fever to a local private hospital. She was later shifted to Beliaghata ID Hospital. Her lung condition deteriorated fast. This was the first death due to Covid after May 29 this year.

The total number of recoveries has so far increased up to 19,97,994. State has so far registered 20,19,574 infected cases till Saturday. As many as 2,53,44,664 samples have been examined so far across the state. One Covid death occurred in the last week. Around 21,204 people have so far died in the state due to Covid. Around 350 people are currently in home isolation while only 26 are in hospitals.