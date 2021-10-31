Bengal logs about 980 new cases; 13 fatalities in a day

Kolkata: Single-day Covid infection in Bengal was registered at 980 on Saturday while on Friday the number remained at 982.



State registered around 8,310 active Covid cases on Saturday. As many as 880 Covid recovered patients have been released from different hospitals.

The Covid recovery rate was registered at 98.28 percent. Around 13 people died of Covid in the state on Saturday whereas on Friday the number remained at 8.

On Thursday the fatality figure stood at 9. As many as 19,126 people have so far died of Covid in the state so far.

The total number of infected people in the state so far has reached 15,91,994 so far. Out of this, around 15,64,558 people have so far recovered and released from the hospitals. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State dropped to 3.05 per cent on Saturday.

The positivity rate remained at 2.08 per cent on Saturday while the fatality rate in Bengal registered at 1.20 percent.

Kolkata has so far registered 3,22,267 infected cases so far out of which around 3,14,902 people were already discharged from the hospitals. Around 272 new cases were reported in Kolkata on Friday. In the case of North 24-Parganas, 3,29,113 people have been infected so far till Saturday while 3,22,950 have been released. North 24-Parganas has seen 148 new cases on Saturday.

South 24-Parganas has seen 85 new cases on Saturday, Hooghly 73, Howrah 82, Darjeeling 41, Nadia 45. Bengal has so far carried out 1,91,80,886 Covid sample tests out of which around 47,131 tests were done on Friday.