Bengal logs about 854 cases in a day

KOLKATA:Bengal on Thursday registered 854 fresh Covid cases across the state while the number remained at 853 on Wednesday.



On Tuesday the state had 788 new cases and 603 on Monday.

Single day fatality has also gone up to 13 on Thursday while on Wednesday it stood at 15 and 12 on Tuesday.

As many as 19,280 people have so far died of Covid in the state. The total number of infected people in the state so far has reached 16,01,586.

Out of this, around 15,74,333 people have so far recovered and released from the hospitals.

The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State remained at 2.69 on Thursday with the positivity rate standing at 2.12 percent.

The number of infections in Kolkata has also gone up to 236 on Thursday from 227 on Wednesday.

North 24-Parganas has also seen a rise in daily case loads on Thursday.

Around 159 cases were found in the district on Thursday while 153 cases were recorded on Wednesday in North 24-Parganas.

Active Covid cases in the state have also gone up to 7,973 on Thursday.

As many as 813 Covid recovered patients have been released from different hospitals in the past 24 hours. The Covid recovery rate stood at 98.30 percent.

Bengal has so far carried out 1,96,13,209 Covid sample tests out of which around 40,330 tests were done on Thursday. Kolkata has seen 2 deaths on Thursday while North 24-parganas has seen 3, Hooghly 1, South 24-Parganas 4, Jalpaiguri 1 and Nadia 2.

A total 3,24,871 infected cases have so far been found in Kolkata so far out of which around 3,17,542 people were already discharged from the hospitals.

North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 3,30,802 infected cases till date out of which 3,24,547 patients have been released.

South 24-Parganas has seen 42 new cases on Thursday, Hooghly 86, Howrah 61, Darjeeling 42, Nadia 45.

State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 9,53,969 people so far out of which 1,261 were given consultation in the past 24 hours.

Around 298 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,52,497 till Thursday.

As many as 203 dedicated Covid hospitals have been functional in the state out of which 196 are government hospitals.

As many as 4,139 ICU/HDU beds are functional in the state. The total number of earmarked Covid beds stands at 23,947 till Thursday.