Bengal logs about 580 fresh cases, at least 7 fatalities reported in a day

Kolkata: Single-day Covid cases dropped to 580 on Friday in Bengal compared to Thursday's figure of 660. The number stood at 554 on Wednesday.

The total number of infected cases in Bengal has so far gone up to 16,25,955 on Friday out of which 15,98,790 patients have been released from hospitals after being recovered. Covid positivity rate in Bengal on Friday dropped to 1.44 percent from 1.78 percent percent on Thursday.

Around 40,371 samples were tested across the state on Friday. State has so far carried out 2,09,29,307 sample tests. The RTPCR and Antigen test ratio remained at 53:47 on Friday. The number of active Covid cases in the state went up to 7,513 on Friday from what stood at 7,506 on Thursday.

As many as 566 Covid recovered patients have been released from different hospitals in the past 24 hours. The Covid recovery rate stood at 98.33 percent on Friday.

The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State dropped to 1.62 percent on Friday from 1.65 on Thursday. Single day Covid fatalities significantly dropped to 7 on Friday from what stood at 12 on Thursday.

As many as 19,652 people died of Covid across the state so far in Bengal till Friday. Kolkata has registered 1 Covid death on Friday, North 24 Parganas 4, Birbhum and Nadia 1 each.

The number of single day infections in Kolkata dropped to 172 on Friday from 216 on Thursday.

The figure remained at 196 on Wednesday. Around 98 cases were found in North 24-Parganas on Friday.

A total 3,31,921 infected cases have so far been found in Kolkata so far out of which around 3,24,351 people were already discharged from the hospitals. North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total of 3,35,188 infected cases till Friday out of which 3,28,859 patients have been released.

South 24-Parganas has seen 49 new cases on Friday, Hooghly 29, Howrah 34, Darjeeling 14, Nadia 18.

State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 9,98,056 people so far out of which 1,259 were given consultation in the past 24 hours.

Around 307 people have been given tele-psychological counseling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counseling to 4,62,906 on Friday.

As many as 200 safe homes are still operational in the state and 203 dedicated Covid hospitals have been functional in the state out of which 196 are government hospitals. As many as 4,139 ICU/HDU beds are functional in the state. The total number of earmarked Covid beds stands at 23,947 till Friday.