Bengal logs about 49 cases in the past 24 hrs
KOLKATA:The number of daily Covid infected cases in Bengal jumped to 49 on Tuesday from what stood at 27 on Monday. The figure stood at 38 on Sunday. The number of Covid cases has been fluctuating between 20-50 for the past couple of months.
The Covid positivity rate in Bengal jumped to 0.66 percent from what stood at 0.49 per cent on Monday. The figure remained the same on Sunday while on Saturday the state registered a positivity rate at 0.45 percent. Covid fatality rate stands at 1.05 per cent over a period of seven weeks while the recovery rate stands at 98.93 per cent. Bengal has been registering no change in the recovery rate for the past many days. The total number of recoveries has so far increased up to 19,97,848. State has so far registered 20,19,405 infected cases till Tuesday. As many as 2,53,07,345 samples have been examined so far across the state. No Covid death occurred in the state on Tuesday. One Covid death occurred on Sunday after a gap of more than a month.
