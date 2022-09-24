Bengal logs about 364 Covid cases & one death in a day

KOLKATA: Single-day Covid cases slightly jumped on Friday as 364 new cases were reported across Bengal while on Thursday the daily cases stood at 337. On Wednesday the figure remained at 365 while on Tuesday the state saw 296 daily cases. Around 139 new cases were reported on Monday.



Ahead of Durga Puja, a sudden rise in Covid cases across the state has become a concern for the health officials with the Covid positivity rate doubled in the past three weeks.

According to the Health department data, the positivity rate in the state remained at 4.60 per cent on Friday.

Positivity rate has doubled in the past three weeks. It stood at 2.29 per cent on September 1, while it jumped to 2.61 per cent on September 7.

The figure jumped to 3.41 per cent on September 14.

Bengal has so far seen 21,12,558 Covid cases out of which around 20,88,229 people have been recovered, as per the health bulletin. One Covid death was reported in the state on Friday, unchanged from Thursday's figure. The daily fatality stands at 1 for over a week now. Bengal has so far seen 21,494 Covid death tolls so far.

Around 7,913 samples were tested in the state on Friday. State has so far carried out 26,464,357 sample tests so far till date. As many as 193 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours as they recovered from Covid. Recovery rate stood at 98.85 per cent on Friday.