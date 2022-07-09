Bengal logs about 2,950 Covid cases in the past 24 hours

KOLKATA: Bengal on Friday registered around 2,950 daily Covid cases whereas on Thursday the daily infections remained at 2,889. The figure stood at 2,000 marks on Wednesday.



Three people died of Covid across the state on Friday. Two people died of Covid across the state on Thursday while 3 Covid deaths were reported in the state on Wednesday. Positivity rate has gone down on Friday up to 16.92 per cent from what remained at 18.74 per cent on Thursday. The figure stood at 16.24 per cent on Wednesday. The figure stood at 15.93 per cent on Tuesday. The figure stood at 15.12 per cent on Monday.

Covid fatality was reported at 1.04 per cent on Friday. Around 17,430 samples were tested across the state on Friday. Around 14,484 samples were tested across the state on Wednesday. State has so far carried out 25,659,193 sample tests so far till date. Around 18,320 people are currently in home isolation while around 536 are in hospitals. There is none in safe homes so far.

Around 1,11,804 doses have been administered across the state on Friday. Around 72,680,290 first doses have been administered in Bengal so far while 63,693,812 people have received two doses. The recovery rate dropped to 98.04 per cent on Friday from what stood at 98.15 per cent on Thursday. The figure stood at 98.26 per cent on Wednesday. The figure stood at 98.41 per cent on Monday and 98.44 per cent on Sunday.

Around 637 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours. State had seen a sudden jump in the Covid curve recently after it had almost flattened for the past 3-4 months.

State health department has already issued an advisory giving a detailed outline regarding how to combat the situation as the Covid cases are on the rise.