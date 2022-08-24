Bengal logs about 272 new Covid cases in past 24 hrs

kolkata: Single-day Covid infection has gone up again on Tuesday with 272 cases being reported while on Monday the daily cases stood at 195. On Sunday the daily infection stood at 296. Single day Covid infection in Bengal remained at 298 on Saturday.



State reported 400 cases last Friday while the figure stood at 436 on Thursday. Covid positivity rate has again dropped to 2.72 per cent after it had slightly gone up to 3.18 per cent on Monday. The figure was registered at 3.07 per cent on Sunday. Daily Covid deaths dropped to 1 on Tuesday from what stood at 4 on Monday. The figure remained unchanged on Sunday as well. Daily fatalities remained at 2 on Saturday from what stood at 5 on Friday. The figure was registered at 3 on Thursday and 4 on Wednesday.

Around 429 patients have recovered from Covid in the past 24 hours. Recovery rate touched 98.82 per cent on Tuesday. State so far registered 21,05,222 Covid cases out of which 20,80,299 people have recovered.

Around 21,446 people have so far died of Covid in Bengal till August 23. There are currently around 181 people who are undergoing treatment at hospitals with Covid infection. Around 3,296 patients are in home isolation. Covid fatality stands at 1.02 per cent for over three weeks. Around 10,008 samples were tested in the state on Tuesday. State has so far carried out 26,216,484 sample tests so far till date.