Bengal logs about 2,486 cases in a day

kolkata: Bengal on Thursday registered around 2,486 fresh Covid infections, a slight higher than Wednesday's figure of 2,455. The state registered at 2,243 cases on Tuesday while it stood at 1,449 on Monday. The state saw a substantial drop on Monday after which the Covid curve again rose. Around 2,659 daily infections were found across the state on Sunday.



State has been registering six Covid deaths for the past four consecutive days. Around 5 people died of Covid across Bengal on Sunday. On Saturday, the state saw 6 Covid deaths. The Covid positivity rate has gone up to 16.24 per cent on Thursday from what stood at 15.47 per cent on Wednesday. State saw 15.37 per cent Covid positivity rate on Tuesday as well. The figure stood at 16.90 per cent on Monday, 17.16 per cent on Sunday and 18.05 per cent on Saturday.

According to the health department figure, Bengal has so far seen a total 20,79,491 Covid cases out of which 20,30,436 people have recovered. Around 21,300 people have so far died of Covid in Bengal till July 21.

There are around 609 people who are undergoing treatment at hospitals with Covid infection. Around 27,146 patients are in home isolation.

There are none in safe homes yet. Covid fatality was reported at 1.02 per cent on Thursday while on Wednesday the figure stood at 1.03 per cent. Around 15,311 samples were tested in the state on Thursday. State has so far carried out 25,851,849 sample tests so far till date.

The rate of Covid infection in Bengal is still on a lower side this time compared to the corresponding figures during the previous waves but there has been a steady inflow of serious patients in hospitals. Some of the health experts believe that daily infection this time will not cross the 4,000 mark.

After a gap of 4-5 months the state witnessed a Covid spike in the past few days. Many critical patients are requiring hospital admission, most of whom are elderly people with various comorbidities, sources said. Those who are requiring critical care support are mostly elderly people. According to health experts, during the current surge, elderly people are mostly affected with Covid. Many of the infected people are asymptomatic.