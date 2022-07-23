Bengal logs about 2,237 cases in past 24 hrs
KOLKATA: Single-day Covid infection on Friday slightly dropped in Bengal with 2,237 new cases being registered on Friday.
State on Thursday registered around 2,486 fresh Covid infections. On Wednesday the figure stood at 2,455. The state registered at 2,243 cases on Tuesday while it stood at 1,449 on Monday.
The state saw a substantial drop on Monday after which the Covid curve again rose. Around 2,659 daily infections were found across the state on Sunday.
State on Friday registered around 7 Covid deaths. State saw six Covid deaths for the past four. Around 5 people died
of Covid across Bengal
on Sunday. On Saturday, the state saw 6 Covid deaths.
The Covid positivity rate has gone down to 14.41 per cent from what stood at 16.24 per cent on Thursday. The figure stood at 15.47 per cent on Wednesday. State saw 15.37 per cent Covid positivity rate on Tuesday. The figure stood at 16.90 per cent on Monday, 17.16 per cent on Sunday and 18.05 per cent on Saturday.
According to the Health department figure, Bengal has so far seen a total 20,81,728 Covid cases out of which 20,33,694 people have recovered. Around 21,307 people have so far died of Covid in Bengal till July 22. There are currently around 668 people who are undergoing treatment at hospitals with Covid infection. Around 26,059 patients are in home isolation. There are none in safe homes yet.
Covid fatality was reported at 1.02 per cent on Friday, unchanged from Thursday's figure. Around 15,520 samples were tested in the state on Friday. State has so far carried out 25,867,369 sample tests so far till date. Bengal has so far administered over 65,145,776 booster doses cumulatively on the people till Friday. Around 7,28,03,409
people received the first dose so far while 6,41,45,776 people received two doses of Covid vaccine. Around 3,02,377 doses have
been administered across the state in the past 24 hours.
