Bengal logs about 116 Covid cases in a day

KOLKATA: State on Tuesday registered 116 fresh Covid cases. Single day Covid infection substantially dropped to 86 on Monday from what stood at 145 on Sunday.



State on Saturday saw 173 fresh cases while on Friday the daily infection was registered at 166. The daily cases remained at 197 on Thursday.

The Covid positivity rate dropped to 1.75 per cent on Tuesday from what stood at 2.20 per cent on Monday. The figure stood at 2.24 per cent on Sunday and 2.47 per cent on Saturday and 2.44 per cent on Friday.

One Covid death was reported on Tuesday, unchanged from Monday's figure. Bengal has so far seen 21,524 Covid death tolls so far. Bengal has so far seen 21,17,206 Covid cases out of which around 20,94,269 people have been recovered.

Around 6,613 samples were tested in the state on Tuesday. State has so far carried out 26,609,541 sample tests so far till date.

As many as 93 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours as they recovered from Covid.

Recovery rate stood at 98.92 per cent on Tuesday. Around 58 Covid patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals while 1,355 people are in home isolation. None is in Safe homes.