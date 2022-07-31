Bengal logs about 1,113 new Covid cases in past 24 hours

KOLKATA: Single-day Covid infection dropped further on Saturday with 1,113 new cases being registered, while on Friday the daily infection stood at 1,264.



It may be mentioned here that daily infection in Bengal dropped by around 1000 cases in the past one to two weeks. Covid curve had gone up in the past one-and-a-half month but it has again gone down in the past two weeks. The daily figure in the state remained over 2,200 about a week ago.

Covid positivity also dropped significantly in the past two weeks. State on Saturday registered Covid positivity rate at 8.33 per cent while on Friday the figure stood at 8.87 per cent.

It stood at around 15 per cent a week ago. The Covid positivity rate remained at around 14.41 per cent on July 22, around a week ago. At the beginning of the previous week the positivity rate stood at around 16-18 per cent.

Around 2,410 patients have recovered from Covid in the past 24 hours. Recovery rate touched 98.18 per cent on Saturday. Bengal registered seven Covid deaths on Saturday. State has been witnessing 5 to 7 daily deaths for the past couple of weeks.

Bengal has so far seen a total 20,92,880 Covid cases out of which 20,54,822 people have recovered. Around 21,359 people have so far died of Covid in Bengal till July 30.

There are currently around 430 people who are undergoing treatment at hospitals with Covid infection. Around 16,269 patients are in home isolation.

There are none in safe homes yet. Covid fatality was reported at 1.02 per cent on Saturday. Around 13,367 samples were tested in the state on Saturday. State has so far carried out 25,975,938 sample tests so far till date.

Bengal has so far administered over 87,33,878 booster doses cumulatively on the people till Saturday.

Around 7,28,60,641 people received the first dose so far while 6,43,11,100

people received two doses of Covid vaccine.