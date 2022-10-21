Bengal logs about 108 Covid cases in past 24 hrs

KOLKATA: Single-day Covid cases in Bengal dropped to 108 on Friday from what was registered at 115 on Thursday. State registered 98 new cases on Wednesday.



Single-day Covid infection substantially dropped on Monday as only 86 cases were found.

The figure remained at 145 on Sunday.The Covid positivity rate also dropped to 1.60 per cent from what was registered at 1.61 per cent on Thursday. It remained at 1.52 per cent on Wednesday and 1.75 per cent on Tuesday.

One Covid death was reported on Friday, unchanged from Thursday's figure. Bengal has so far seen 21,527 Covid death tolls so far. State has seen 21,17,527 Covid cases so far out of which around 20,94,582 people have been recovered.

Around 6,733 samples were tested in the state on Friday. State has so far carried out 26,629,787 sample tests so far till date.

As many as 106 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours.