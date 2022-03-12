Bengal logs about 106 new cases, at least 2 fatalities in past 24 hrs

KOLKATA: Single-day Covid infected cases in Bengal slightly went up on Thursday as the number of daily cases registered at 106 from what stood at 98 on Thursday. The figure stood at 114 on Wednesday and 68 on Tuesday.



Bengal saw the lowest daily Covid infected cases on Monday as the number dropped to 50. On last Sunday the daily cases stood at 90.

Two Covid deaths have been reported in Bengal on Friday unchanged from Thursday's figure.

One Covid death was reported in Bengal on Wednesday. The figure stood at 1 on Tuesday. No Covid death was reported in the state last Monday. Daily fatality was registered at 2 on Sunday. State witnessed zero fatalities on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday last week.

The recovery rate in Bengal was registered at 98.87 percent on Friday. It stood the same on Thursday.

The fatality rate stands at 1.05 percent on Friday, unchanged from Thursday's figure. The figure remained the same on Tuesday as well.

The number of daily sample tests was recorded at 22,194 on Friday. State has so far carried out 2,44,54,731 sample tests till Friday. Around 21,186 Covid deaths have been reported in the state so far.

Bengal has been witnessing a positivity rate below 1 percent for the 22 consecutive days since the outbreak of Covid in March 2020. State on Friday registered the positivity rate at 0.48 percent from what stood at 0.46 percent on Thursday. Around 106 patients have been released from various hospitals on Friday after their recovery.

The total number of infected cases reached 20,16,298 in Bengal so far. Out of this, around 19,93,570 patients have been released from the hospitals after recovery.

Around 1,430 patients are undergoing treatment at home isolation on Friday while 112 patients are in hospitals.