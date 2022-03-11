Bengal logs 98 cases, 2 fatalities in a day

KOLKATA: Single-day Covid infected cases in Bengal slightly dropped on Thursday as the number of daily cases registered at 98 from what stood at 114 on Wednesday. The figure stood at 68 on Tuesday. Bengal saw the lowest daily Covid infected cases on Monday as the number dropped to 50. On last Sunday the daily cases stood at 90.



Two Covid deaths have been reported in Bengal on Thursday. One Covid death was reported in Bengal on Wednesday. The figure stood at 1 on Tuesday. No Covid death was reported in the state on Monday. Daily fatality was registered at 2 on Sunday. State witnessed zero fatalities on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday last week.

The recovery rate in Bengal was registered at 98.87 percent on Thursday. It stood the same on Wednesday. The fatality rate stands at 1.05 percent on Thursday, unchanged from Wednesday's figure. The figure remained the same on Tuesday as well.

The number of daily sample tests was recorded at 21,519 on Thursday. State has so far carried out 2,44,32,537 sample tests till Thursday. Around 21,184 Covid deaths have been reported in the state so far. Bengal has been witnessing a positivity rate below 1 per cent for the 21 consecutive days since the outbreak of Covid in March 2020. State on Thursday registered the positivity rate at 0.46 per cent from what stood at 0.49 per cent on Wednesday and 0.32 per cent on Tuesday. The figure stood at 0.35 percent on Monday and 0.44 percent on Saturday. The figure stood at 0.52 per cent on Friday and 0.54 per cent on Thursday. Around 112 patients have been released from various hospitals on Thursday after their recovery.

The total number of infected cases reached 20,16,192 in Bengal so far. Out of this, around 19,93,464 patients have been released from the hospitals after recovery. Around 1,423 patients are undergoing treatment at home isolation on Thursday while 120 patients are in hospitals. Around 1 patient is in Safe Homes.

Bengal has so far administered over 13 crore vaccinations till Thursday. Around 93,464 doses were administered in the past 24 hours. Around 6,97,63,570 crore people have received first Covid doses while around 5,88,62,364 crore received double doses.