Bengal logs 9,154 fresh Covid infections

Kolkata: As many as 19,112 Covid patients have been released from various hospitals across the state on Friday after recovery while the state registered 9,154 fresh infected cases.



The discharge rate in the state on Friday reached 92.04 percent with fatality rate remaining at 1.04 percent. The total number of infected cases has reached 19,49,074 in Bengal so far. Out of this, around 17,93,993 patients have been released from hospitals after recovery. The positivity rate also dropped to 12.58 percent on Friday from 16.27 percent on Thursday. The number of fatalities on Friday dropped to 35 from what remained at 37 on Thursday. The figure was registered at 38 on Wednesday.

The occupancy of Covid beds jumped to 5.65 percent on Friday from 5.40 percent on Thursday. The fatality rate in Bengal stood at 1.04 percent. The state registered 92.04 percent discharge rate on Friday.

Meanwhile, Bengal on Friday administered 57,611 booster or precautionary doses of the Covid vaccine on health professionals, frontline workers and senior citizens. As many as 63,758 doses have been administered to youths in the age group of 15-18 years on Friday.

Bengal has cumulatively administered over 11.74 crore doses so far since the immunization drive began out of which around 7,36,095 doses were administered on Thursday. Around 4,81,13,314 people in the state have received double doses so far while around 6,88,09,785 have got their first jab.

Kolkata once again registered the highest daily Covid infections among all other districts on Friday with 1,375 new cases followed by North 24-Parganas with 1,317 fresh cases. Both the districts have, however, seen a drop in daily cases on Friday compared to Thursday's figures.