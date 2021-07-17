Bengal logs 882 cases; records at least 10 fatalities in a day

kolkata: Bengal on Friday registered 882 new Covid cases whereas on Thursday the figure stood at 891. The total tally of infected people has reached 15,16,481 so far. Out of this, as many as 14,85,017 patients have already been released from the hospitals. As many as 1,025 people were discharged from different hospitals on Friday after they recovered.



The Covid recovery rate in the state stood at 97.93 percent on Friday. Covid fatality rate in Bengal remained at 1.19 percent. The number of fatalities dropped at 10 on Friday from what stood at 12 on Thursday. The number of fatality is on the decline but the daily infection cases are not going down at a rapid pace. As many as 17,980 people have so far died of Covid in the state.

The number of active cases on Friday has gone down to 13,484 whereas on Thursday the figure remained at 13,637. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested remained at 1.54 on Friday. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 4.93. Kolkata has registered 2 Covid deaths on Friday while North 24-Parganas has seen 1 new death. Hooghly has seen 3 deaths, West Midnapore 2 and Nadia 2. North 24-Parganas in the past 24 hours has registered 89 fresh cases on Friday while Kolkata has seen 77. South 24-Parganas has seen 44 new Covid cases, Hooghly 49 and Howrah 37. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 4,956 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 4,537 people so far.

Health department has so far done 3,94,566 tele-psychological counselling in the state. According to health experts, the number of psychological cases is one the rise. Around 11,256 people are currently in home isolation. Around 1,651 patients have been undergoing treatment at various hospitals. The total number of patients currently in Safe Home is 577. Around 200 Safe Homes are still functional across the state with a total bed capacity of 11,507. Around 126 testing labs have been working in the state so far. RTPCR and antigen test ratio in the state is 44:56.

Meanwhile, the state Health department has already vaccinated around 2.54 crore people cumulatively till Friday. Around 2,32,620 have been vaccinated across the state on Friday. Around 1,08,839 people received the first dose on Friday while 1,23,781 received the second dose.