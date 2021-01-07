Bengal logs 868 fresh Covid cases; 34,116 samples tested in a day

Kolkata: Around 868 new Covid cases were found in the state out of 34,116 samples tested in the past 24 hours. The percentage of positive cases dropped to 7.63.



Around 1,271 Covid patients were released from various health establishments in the past 24 hours after they recovered. With this, the total number of patients released so far in the state reached 5,38,521. The total number of infected patients in the state has gone up to 5,57,252 on Wednesday. Bengal has so far conducted 73,00,154 sample tests. The recovery rate in the state has reached 96.64 per cent on Wednesday.

Around 22 Covid infected patients died in the state in the past 24 hours, taking the total toll to 9,863 so far. Kolkata has registered 2,990 deaths so far and North 24-Parganas witnessed 2,379 deaths. Six people died each in North 24-Parganas and Kolkata in the past 24 hours.

Kolkata has seen 265 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,24,626. The number of total infected patients in North 24-Parganas so far reached 1,18,087 out of which 243 were found positive in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 40 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-Parganas has gone up to 36,278. Hooghly has witnessed 38 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 28,771.

Howrah has so far registered a total of 34,865 Covid cases so far, out of which 39 have been affected in the past 24 hours. Darjeeling registered 18 new cases and the total tally has gone up to 17,963. Nadia has witnessed 38 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 21,956. West Midnapore and East Midnapore have so far registered total infected cases of 19,955 and 20,268 respectively.

As many as 102 dedicated Covid hospitals are operational in the state with 13,588 earmarked beds. Around 2,523 CCU/HDU beds have been dedicated for Covid. Around 1,279 ventilators have been installed in various hospitals for Covid treatment. The percentage occupancy in Covid beds dropped to 9.32 on Wednesday. The Health department has so far addressed 15,22,807 general queries through its dedicated Covid helpline number till January 5 out of which around 1,186 queries were addressed in the last 24 hours. Around 5,57,411 people have received telemedicine consultations in the state till January 5 out of which 725 people have been given consultation in the past 24 hours.