Bengal logs 867 cases; at least 9 dead in past 24 hrs

kolkata: The Covid curve in Bengal continues to go up as there has been further rise in daily infection on Wednesday.



Around 867 fresh Covid cases were detected across the state in the past 24 hours.

State on Tuesday saw 726 new cases from what remained at 690 on Monday.

The number stood at 624 on Sunday, whereas on Saturday the state registered only 443 cases. To give further impetus to Covid testing, state Health department has taken steps to send around 30,000 rapid antigen kits in various districts, where the infection rate is higher.

State registered around 7,491 active Covid cases on Wednesday. As many as 795 Covid recovered patients have been released from different hospitals. Meanwhile, Bengal administered 2,58,048 Covid vaccine doses on Wednesday, taking the total doses administered so far to 6,84,99,124.

The Covid recovery rate was registered at 98.33 percent. Around 9 people died of Covid in the state on Wednesday.

The total number of infected people has reached 15,82,813 so far. Out of this, around 15,56,315 people have so far recovered and released from the hospitals.

Around 19,007 people have so far died of Covid in the state. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State dropped to 2.56 percent on Wednesday. The positivity rate remained at 2.43 percent on Wednesday while the fatality rate in Bengal registered at 1.20 percent. Around 129 fresh Covid cases were detected in North 24-Parganas on Wednesday while in Kolkata the number was registered at 244.

South 24-Parganas has seen 71 new cases, Hooghly 96 and Howrah 68, Darjeeling 29, Nadia 48, Jalpaiguri 22. Bengal has so far carried out 1,87,69,087 Covid sample tests out of which around 35,673 tests were done on Wednesday.

Kolkata and Nadia each have seen 2 Covid deaths on Wednesday while North 24 Parganas has registered 3 deaths, West Burdwan and Alipurduar have seen 1 each. Health department has so far addressed 22,60,024 general queries so far out of which 2,361 queries were addressed in the past 24 hours.

State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 9,27,222 people so far out of which 1,229 were given consultation in the past 24 hours.

Around 241 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,46,303 till Wednesday.

As many as 203 dedicated Covid hospitals have been functional in the state out of which 196 are government hospitals. As many as 2,861 ICU/HDU beds are functional in the state. The total number of earmarked Covid beds stands at 23,947 till Wednesday.

There are 200 safe homes in the state and the number of beds in safe homes is 11,507. Around 150 Covid testing laboratories have been set up in the state so far and RT-PCR/Antigen tests ratio remained at 52:48.