Bengal logs 862 Covid cases, 8 new deaths

Kolkata: West Bengal on Wednesday registered 862 new Covid-19 cases, 43 more than the previous day's figure, taking the tally to 16,06,656, the health department said in a bulletin.



The death toll rose to 19,341 after eight more fatalities were reported.

Kolkata accounted for 238 fresh cases on Wednesday, followed by North 24 Parganas (122) and South 24 Parganas and Howrah (79 each) districts, the bulletin said.

On Tuesday, the state had reported 819 fresh cases which was 782 the previous day. However, on November 14 and 13, the daily counts were 875 and 872 respectively.

Of the eight fresh fatalities, North 24 Parganas district reported three and Kolkata two, the bulletin said. South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Nadia districts registered one death each.

In the last 24 hours, 830 recoveries were reported though the discharge rate remained unchanged at 98.30 per cent. So far, 15,79,264 people have recovered from the disease in the state.

The number of active cases is now 8,051, which is 24 more than Tuesday's figure.

Since Tuesday, the state tested 43,850 samples for coronavirus taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 1,98,44,661, the bulletin added.

Meanwhile, 4,50,137 Covid vaccine doses were administered in West Bengal during the day, pushing the total number of people getting at least one dose to 8,59,31,426, an official said.