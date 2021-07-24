Bengal logs 842 cases; at least 16 fatalities in past 24 hours

kolkata: Covid infection curve in Bengal has been fluctuating in the past couple of days with daily cases being reported at anything between 750-850, after the state had seen the lowest daily infection at 666 on July 19 after a gap of 3 months.



State has reported around 842 new Covid cases on Friday, a little jump from Thursday's figure of 793. The total tally of infected people has therefore reached 15,22,103 so far. Out of this, as many as 14,91,958 patients have already been released from the hospitals. As many as 942 people were discharged from different hospitals on Friday after they recovered.

The recovery rate has reached 98.02 percent whereas the fatality rate still remains at 1.19 percent on Friday. The number of single day fatalities again jumped up to 16 on Friday from 13 on Thursday. As many as 18,056 people have so far died of Covid in the state. The number of active cases on Friday has gone down to 12,089 from what stood at 12,205 on Thursday. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested remained at 1.72 on Friday. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 4.18.

No death was reported in Kolkata on Friday whereas North 24-Parganas saw 3 new deaths on Friday. South 24-Parganas has seen 2, Hooghly 4, Howrah 1, Nadia 4 Malda 1 and Jalpaiguri 1. North 24-Parganas in the past 24 hours has registered 87 fresh cases on Friday while Kolkata has seen 57. South 24-Parganas has seen 58 new Covid cases, Hooghly 55 and Howrah 44. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far remained at 4,963 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 4,551 people so far.

Health department has so far done 4,00,101 tele-psychological counselling in the state. Around 701 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours. Health department has so far addressed 20,37,476 general queries so far out of which 3,002 queries were addressed in the past 24 hours. Telemedicine consultations have been given to 1,747 people on Friday and around 8,10,724 people have so far received telemedicine consultations till date. The number of confirmed deaths due to mucormycosis in Bengal has remained at 19 while 42 others who have died are still among the suspected cases. No new confirmed mucormycosis case was reported till Thursday.