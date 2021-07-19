Bengal logs 801 cases, records about 11 fatalities in a day

KOLKATA: Bengal on Sunday registered 801 fresh Covid cases whereas on Saturday the figure stood at 899. The total tally of infected people has reached 15,18,181 so far. Out of this, as many as 14,87,071 patients have already been released from the hospitals.



As many as 1,012 people were discharged from different hospitals on Sunday after they recovered. The Covid recovery rate in the state stood at 97.95 percent on Sunday. Covid fatality rate in Bengal remained at 1.19 percent. The number of single day fatalities stood at 11 on Sunday. As many as 17,999 people have so far died of Covid in the state. The number of fatalities in a single day had dropped at 8 in Bengal after 68 days.

The number of active cases on Sunday has gone down to 13,111 whereas on Saturday the figure remained at 13,333. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested remained at 1.56 on Sunday. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 4.46. Kolkata has registered 1 Covid death on Sunday while North 24-Parganas has seen 2 new deaths. Kolkata had seen no death on Saturday. Hooghly has seen 1 death and Hooghly 2 deaths, Howrah 1, East Burdwan 2, Jalpaiguri 1 and Darjeeling 1. North 24-Parganas in the past 24 hours has registered 72 fresh cases on Sunday while Kolkata has seen 92.

South 24-Parganas has seen 41 new Covid cases, Hooghly 37 and Howrah 39. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far remained at 4,957 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 4,540 people so far.

Health department has so far done 3,96,234 tele-psychological counselling in the state. Around 838 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours. Health department has conducted 3,996 general queries in the past 24 hours.

The state has so far addressed 20,19,367 general queries so far. Telemedicine consultations have been given to 2,193 people on Sunday and around 8,00,880 people have so far received telemedicine consultations till date.

Around 11,036 people are currently in home isolation.

Around 1,537 patients have been undergoing treatment at various hospitals. The total number of patients currently in Safe Home is 538.