Bengal logs 771 cases; about 756 discharged in past 24 hrs

kolkata: The number of single-day Covid infection has gone down to 771 on Thursday from what stood at 786 on Wednesday. The figure remained around 619 on Tuesday.



Active Covid cases in the state remained at 7,593 on Thursday. Bengal on Wednesday saw 7,591 active cases whereas on Tuesday the number stood at 7,575.

As many as 756 Covid recovered patients have been released from different hospitals on Thursday. The Covid recovery rate remained at 98.32 percent.

Around 13 people died of Covid in the state in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected people has reached 15,74,017 so far. Out of this, around 15,47,548 people have so far recovered and released from the hospitals. Around 18,876 people have so far died of Covid in the state.

The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 3.32 on Thursday while the positivity rate jumped up to 2.19 percent whereas on Wednesday the figure remained at 2.12.

The fatality rate in Bengal registered at 1.20 percent on Thursday.Around 143 fresh Covid cases were detected in North 24-Parganas while in Kolkata the number was registered at 155. South 24-Parganas has seen 59 new cases, Hooghly 61 and Howrah 50, Darjeeling 35, Nadia 53, Jalpaiguri 12. Bengal has so far carried out 1,83,97,463 Covid sample tests out of which around 35,138 tests were done in the past 24 hours.

Kolkata has seen 1 Covid death on Thursday while North 24 Parganas has registered 5 deaths, South 24 Parganas 2, Howrah 2. Nadia has registered 2 deaths and Darjeeling 1.

Health department has so far addressed 22,28,853 general queries so far out of which 2,417 queries were addressed in the past 24 hours. State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 9,11,485 people so far out of which 1,215 were given consultation in the past 24 hours. Around 535 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,41,800 till Thursday.

Around 147 Covid testing laboratories have been set up in the state so far and RT PCR/Antigen tests ratio remained at 55:45.