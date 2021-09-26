Bengal logs 762 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

Kolkata: West Bengal on Saturday reported 762 new COVID-19 cases, 18 more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 15,65,645, a health department bulletin said.



Eleven more fatalities due to the infection raised the toll to 18,727, it said.

North 24 Parganas accounted for three fresh COVID-19 fatalities, while Kolkata and Nadia reported two each.

Of the new cases, 137 were registered in Kolkata and 127 in North 24 Parganas.

Altogether 766 more people were cured of the disease since Friday, taking the total number of recoveries to 15,39,244.

The discharge rate stands at 98.31 per cent.

West Bengal now has 7,674 active cases, the bulletin said.

Over 1.79 crore samples have been tested thus far, including 41,046 since Friday, and the positivity rate currently stands at 1.86 per cent.

At least 9,42,011 people were inoculated on Saturday, and over 5.48 crore eligible beneficiaries received at least one dose of the vaccines, it added.